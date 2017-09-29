Director Prakash's Kannada movie Tarak featuring Darshan, Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Tarak is a romantic action drama film and director Prakash has written the script in collaboration with MS Abishek. Produced by Dushyanth, the movie has Arjun Janya's music and AV Krishna Kumar's cinematography. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The makers have promoted the film heavily on various platforms and its promos had created a lot of expectations. The audience, who have watched the film, say that Tarak is successful in reaching their expectations. They say that the movie has an interesting story and engaging screenplay.

Darshan has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight. Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava lack screen presence, but they tried their best impress viewers. Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila and Sumithra have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Tarak has superb production values and music, picturisation, action and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the film-goers. Here are the live updates of Tarak movie review and rating by audience:

#Tarak Out and out family entertainer.. This is completely Prakash movie when class director meets maas hero we will see this kind of movie. #Tarak Devraj sir and Boss eats screen in performance.. @shanvisrivastav and #Shruthi has good roles and performed as usual... @dasadarshan

#Tarak 1st half ends with bang! 2nd half interesting. #DBoss @dasadarshan d #Devaraj sir combo simply superb @shanvisrivastav @TarakMovie

#tarak complete family entertainer watching big starcast feeling #CHALLENGINGSTARDARSHAN

Saw #Tarak FDFS, excellent performance by @dasadarshan #Devaraj @shanvisrivastav and @sruthihariharan. Specially Devaraj Sir Steals d show.

@shanvisrivastav I love you !!! Ultimate performance !! Unexpected You just proved heroine isn't just for a song.#Tarak

#Tarak first half is okay. familiar family drama. 3songs and 1 fight with few emotional scenes btwn Darshan & Devaraj #Tarak. Climax is the saving grace. Prakash narrates family drama in a serial way. Darshan-Devaraj Performance is the highlight

#Tarak 1st of over..the stry is jst sucks.. Ppl r running out frm thtr.. 1mr flp fr @dasadarshan career

@shanvisrivastav what an acting stand out performance mam Heart touched #tarak movie. Awesome D Boss @dasadarshan

@shanvisrivastav you changeover in the second half ... Kudos Ma'am... Wonderful performance .... #Tarak

#Tarak #interval So far a 60 minutes #challenge watch Surviving it so far.

Wtcd #Tarak 7am shw, emotional, sentiment family mve @dasadarshan devraj fntastic actng @shanvisrivastav @sruthihariharan tly winning mve. Even @dasadarshan flm can brng tears,2 tat extent #Tarak plays wit emotions&feelings @shanvisrivastav @sruthihariharan rcntly bst hrn chrtrs

#Tarak First Half Devraj nailed it Loved DBoss attitude An emotional mixed romantical saga #Tarak Awesome Movie DBoss Performance in 2nd half is just cool movie blend towards family values ExtrordinAry performance by all..sure BB Except songs movie is awesome prakash sir shud had brought harikrishna instead of janya DBOSS acting in second half #Tarak

#Tarak Lives in Hearts Of Audience. Script is a Sheer Winner. Kudos to Prakash sir @dasadarshan boss