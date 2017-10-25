Three people were killed in an 11-day span in the Seminole Heights section of Tampa; Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Hoffa, 32, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, were murdered on 9 October, 14 October, and 19 October, within a half mile of each other.
Tampa Bay police offer $25,000 reward for information leading to serial killers arrest
Three people were killed in an 11-day span in the Seminole Heights section of Tampa; Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Hoffa, 32, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, were murdered on 9 October, 14 October, and 19 October, within a half mile of each other.
- October 25, 2017 08:51 IST
