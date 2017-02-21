Tata Motors has showcased a concept christened as C-Cube under its newly formed sub-brand TAMO at Future Decoded, Microsoft India's flagship conference, being held in Mumbai on February 21 and 22, 2017.

The first product to be showcased under the TAMO brand, the C-Cube is also the first offspring of Tata Motors and Microsoft alliance for the development of connected and personalised driving experiences for Indian customers announced on February 16.

Also read: Tata Motors joins hands with Microsoft to focus on connected car tech

The Mumbai-based car maker is yet release details on the C-Cube. It has posted pictures of the concept with the caption "We're showcasing our advanced structural technology concept through the C-Cube."

Judging by the picture, the C-Cube may have been extracted from the Tiago platform. It comes in two-door, two-seat configuration. Draped in red colour, the C-Cube concept has projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The side profile shows athletic stance of the concept. The concept has sporty alloy wheels in dark shade wrapped around race-spec tyres. The picture of rear and an interior are not available at present.

There is no information on the powertrain as well. As per the deal between Tata Motors and Microsoft, the Indian auto major will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud. Using Microsoft technology will help Tata Motors to provide connectivity features on mass-market vehicles at affordable prices.

This indicates, C-Cube will have a lot of connected car features such as advanced navigation, predictive maintenance and vehicle-centric services, remote monitoring of car features, external mobile experiences and over-the-air updates.