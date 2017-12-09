Call it sarcasm or the helplessness of a producer, the makers of Tamizh Padam 2.0 have announced the release date of the movie on Tamil Rockers, an illegal torrent site that primarily uploads South Indian movies.

In a promotional poster released on Saturday, December 9, they said, "Releasing in theatres on 25.05.2018. Releasing in Tamil Rockers on 26.05.2018 [sic]." The message is clear that piracy is unstoppable and they are sure that Tamizh Padam 2.0 will be also released online.

Tamil Rockers is a popular torrent site for South Indian movies. Especially, the website had a good collection of pirated copies of the Tamil movies from the last couple of years. It provides high-quality videos as well as ordinary 'camera prints'.

The newly-released films will appear on the same day of its release with varied qualities. Despite Kollywood trying its best to shut down the site, the website has continued to remain active through different domains.

Prior to the announcement, the Tamizh Padam 2.0 team had generated curiosity of the viewers by claiming that they would be making a shocking announcement. As expected, the poster has stunned the fans as the makers have openly claimed that the flick will be out online.

Nonetheless, people have hailed the innovative idea to announce the release date of Tamizh Padam 2.0.

It is a parody film written and directed by CS Amudhan. Shiva, Disha Pandey and Aishwarya Menon have played the leads which is a sequel to 2010 film Tamizh Padam. The other attraction is that the stars like Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth will be seen in a guest appearance.

Sathish, Manobala, Nizhalgal Ravi, Santhana Bharathi, Chethan and others are in the supporting cast.