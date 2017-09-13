An admin of a piracy site was reportedly arrested in Chennai on Tuesday evening, September 12. It instantly triggered speculations that the arrested person was one of the admins of Tamilrockers, a popular torrent to illegally uploads South Indian movies.

Social media was abuzz with rumours which claimed that the person named Gauri Shankar was taken into custody by Triplicane police.

Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and the secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, admitted that a person associated with a piracy site has been nabbed by police, but requested media to give him more time to give details about the arrest.

"It is a significant breakthrough, and the police are investigating right now. So, just give me one hour, and I will tell all the details that you need," Vishal told media.

Later, people associated with film industry clarified that the person is not from Tamilrockers and from some other website. However, it is now being speculated that the arrested person is the admin of torrent site TamilGun.

Vishal has been trying hard to end piracy ever since he became the secretary of the Nadigar Sangam. He has been requesting torrent sites to shut their operations as it impacts the business of film industry.

Meanwhile, a section of netizens have trolled him citing that it is a publicty stunt ahead of the release of his next film Thupparivaalan, which hits the screens on Friday, September 14.

On the other hand, the social media is flooded with memes about Tamilrockers admin being arrested. Here are some hilarious posts from Twitter:

Both #TamilRockers & #TamilGun are posting that they didn't get arrested! Appo Yaar thaan arrest aagirukaanga? pic.twitter.com/zXcBRrfylw — Dinesh (@Dinurocco) September 13, 2017