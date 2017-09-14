Call it negligence by the authorities or a handywork of some pranksters, a 64-year-old woman has found actress Kajal Aggarwal's photo printed on her Public Distribution System (PDS) smart card in Tamil Nadu. The resident from Kamalapuram near Omalur in Salem district was surprised and shocked when she received the card with actress Kajal's photo printed on it instead of her picture.

Adding to her woes, her husband's name has been mistakenly printed as Periyathambi in place of Periyaswamy. She had applied for the card at the PDS centre in Komalivattam and received the card on September 11.

To rectify the blunder, Saroja went to the concerned PDS centre, who directed her to get the correction done at 'e-seva' centres. "Initially, the PDS shop salesman refused to give me items. When I started arguing with him, he agreed to provide supplies," The Times of India quoted the woman as saying.

The New Indian Express adds that a member from the ration shop paid a visit to Saroja's house on Tuesday, September 12, requesting her to provide a new picture. But she was apprehensive about giving another picture.

When the issue started appearing on TV channels, the Taluk Supply Office quickly addressed the issue by providing Saroja with a new card on Wednesday, September 13.

The daily adds that the details were last modified in May and the system had the correct picture embossed on her profile. In the upgraded system, one needs to generate an OTP through giving their mobile number to make corrections.

It is reported that the authorities have found an unknown person making changes in a mobile app.