At least four people have been killed in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall, which has prompted the state administration to issue an order to keep all the schools shut for the second day in several parts of the region. However, despite the rising toll and water-clogged streets, a minister said that the state is better prepared at managing the situation than the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tamil Nadu's municipal administration minister SP Velumani on Tuesday said: "It rained in Bengaluru recently, earlier it rained in the UK and US and we were told it was flooded everywhere. It shows our action is better than those of developed countries".

With the overnight rain recorded up to 4 cm, which lasted till 5:30 in the morning, the meteorological office warned of heavy rain in the region on Wednesday too. In the past 24 hours, areas near Chengalpattu have received 100 mm rainfall, with most places receiving an average of 40 mm rainfall in Chennai.

Reports state that schools are shut in Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and seven taluks of Cuddalore. Colleges, however, will remain open.

A woman on Tuesday died in Cuddalore, 190 km from Chennai, after a wall of her home collapsed, taking the death toll to a total of four till now.

Many suburbs in the state, including the capital Chennai, faced water-logging with traffic jams on Wednesday as the downpour continued.

Although the weather forecasters have said that the heavy rain spell could last for another two days, several residents fear that downpour could lead to a repeat of the 2015 floods in Tamil Nadu, which led to a loss of 150 lives.