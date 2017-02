VK Sasikala was sent to jail on Wednesday after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court. She chose a loyalist E Palanisamy as the legislature party leader in her stead.

AIADMK expelled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had contested Sasikala's bid to become the chief minister. After the verdict came, many MLAs sided with him.

8:20 am IST: Tamil Nadu Governor may invite Sasikala loyalist E Palanisamy this afternoon to form government.