The floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly — where Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is expected to prove his numbers and stake claim to the government — has descended into pandemonium. The manner in which the drama played out at the TN Assembly spoke volumes about the current political situation in the country.

International Business Times, India, attempts to deconstruct what happened on the Assembly floor, and how it reflects on the generally deplorable condition of politics and politicians in the country.

1. Call for secret ballot: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the O Panneerselvam faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have called for secret ballot for the vote of confidence. The reason for Panneerselvam is clear: If there is a show of hands, those AIADMK MLAs who might want to vote for Panneerselvam may not muster up the courage to openly go against Palaniswami. The DMK also wants secret ballot because it wants Palaniswami to be unsuccessful.

2. Audio disconnected: As if to stop the ugly side of politics from coming to the fore, the transistor in the TN Assembly media room was disconnected, depriving journalists of the live feed of the proceedings.

3. Violence in Assembly: Several DMK MLAs allegedly broke chairs and other things within the Assembly when their demand of secret ballot was not met. They also later broke the microphone of Speaker P Dhanapal.

4. Speaker disrespected, manhandled: As the ruckus raged all around him, Dhanapal tried to calm people down. However, he was manhandled as he was being escorted out. When he returned after the adjournment after 1 pm, he sent all the DMK MLAs out, saying: "You tore my shirt and insulted me. I am doing my work abiding by the law." It did not help matters that a DMK MLA sat in his chair after he left the Assembly.

5. Official injured: Possibly one of the worst indictments of the current political situation in the country was the injury sustained by a hitherto unnamed official in the TN Assembly. He was just going about his duty when he was injured in the ruckus.