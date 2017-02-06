All hell broke loose on social media on Sunday when Sasikala Natarajan was appointed the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Needless to say, netizens remained completely aghast to the sudden decision.

How could Chinnamma become the successor to the revered Amma Jayalalithaa (Jayalalitha), asked users on Twitter. Almost everyone had their opinion on the issue and soon #RIPTamilNadu was trending on the social media platform.

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the most prominent figures in the India cricket team, who is born and brought up in Chennai, also tweeted something very cryptic, and soon everyone was thinking that it was a dig on the decision to appoint Sasikala as the Tamil Nadu CM.

Known for his witty humour just like Virender Sehwag, the 30-year-old off-break bowler soon clarified that his tweet on Monday, claiming that a plethora of jobs will be available for youngsters across Tamil Nadu, was nowhere related to politics.

"To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly [sic]," tweeted Ashwin. "Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive. Nothing to do with Politics. #howmuchtwisting [sic]," he added.

Here's how it all went down on Twitter (the latest tweet first)

Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting ? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017