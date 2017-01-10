Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday declared the state drought-hit and also waived all land taxes for farmers.

Panneerselvam has also announced several measures worth Rs 160 crore to mitigate the water crisis in the urban areas of the state, while Rs 350 crore has been allotted for the rural areas of the state.

With Tamil Nadu declared drought-hit, the state now has a stronger case to demand more water from the Cauvery River from Karnataka. Tamil Nadu is already receiving 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Karnataka every day, as per an interim order given by the Supreme Court, which the apex court recently renewed.

This means that Karnataka has to keep releasing 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from the Mekedatu dam of the Cauvery River every day till February 7, when the Supreme Court will hear the case along with a bunch of appeals for the distribution of water between the two states as well as Kerala, which has also claimed for its share of the Cauvery water.

The Tamil Nadu government had also asked the Karnataka government for a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore for not releasing Cauvery River water to the state despite the Supreme Court directing it to do so.

This is a developing story.