VK Sasikala — aka Sasikala Natarajan or Chinnamma — was on Sunday chosen by MLAs belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as the chief of their legislative party. Normally, that would have meant she was confirmed to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Sofia Ashraf strikes at Sasikala with new rap song 'My Vote Isn't For You'

However, several complications have risen since then to stop her from taking oath as the chief minister. Here are some of the factors that are in the way of Chinnamma — as she is referred to in the state — becoming the next TN chief minister.

1. Disproportionate Assets case: This is the primary hurdle in Sasikala's way. Both she and her mentor — former AIADMK chief and TN chief minister J Jayalalithaa — were the accused in the case. The verdict in the case of Sasikala is expected to come sometime next week. If she is found guilty, she cannot remain chief minister, because the law states that no person convicted in a case can contest elections, let alone hold an office like chief minister. That is why RJD chief Lalu Prasad cannot contest elections.

2. Election to Assembly: Even if Sasikala comes out unscathed in the disproportionate assets case, she will need to be elected to the state Assembly within six months. That may be a difficult task for Sasikala, who has not contested a single election till date.

3. PIL in Supreme Court: Sasikala was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday morning. However, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday itself, asking the apex court to issue orders to halt it. The court is expected to hear the PIL today.

4. Protests from people: There have been remarks from masses as well as celebrities over how Sasikala was simply "chosen" by the AIADMK to lead Tamil Nadu. Her elevation is not sitting well with several sections of society.

5. Other factors: The consensus is that Sasikala is not the people's chief minister. While Panneerselvam followed Jayalalithaa as TN chief minister after her death, he was at least an elected MLA. Sasikala's elevation to that position is being viewed by many as mere privilege: She was there for the right person at the right place and at the right time.