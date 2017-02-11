The ongoing tussle between outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan doesn't seem to be coming to an end any time soon.

On Friday, Sasikala sacked E Madusudhanan from his post as presidium chairman and also from the party's primary membership for speaking out against her and backing Panneerselvam. Madusudhanan had written to the election commission asking it not to recognise Sasikala as the general secretary of AIADMK as she wasn't elected according to the laws of the part.

Follow the updates on UP Elections 2017 phase 1 here.

Amid the uproar , Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met state leaders on Friday. While some members of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu wanted Sasikala to be sworn in as the chief minister, others sided with Panneerselvam.

Meanwhile late on Friday evening Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao refuted reports that he had sent his assessment of the political situation in Tamil Nadu to the Centre.

Read all live updates and breaking news from Tamil Nadu here on International Business Times India:

8.45 am IST: Stones were pelted at mediapersons reportedly by AIADMK workers outside the resort where the party MLAs are lodged.

8.30 am IST: Senior advocate KTS Tulsi has supported Supreme Court decision of not to hear PIL on Sasikala. "I am sure this is a political action and the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court doesn't want to get into the political thicket. Not all disputes are judicially manageable," he noted.



8:00 am IST: DMK writes to governor to bring stability to Tamil Nadu politics