After former Assembly speaker PH Pandian hit out at AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and questioned the way in which she was elected general secretary and the leader of the Legislature Party, outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam revolved against Sasikala claiming that Jayalalithaa's "soul had asked him to speak the truth."

Speaking at Jayalalithaa's memorial on Marina Beach late on Tuesday night, he said he was also ready to take back his resignation. Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai is tense.