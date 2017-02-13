The crisis over succession in Tamil Nadu is intensifying by the minute with many people supporting outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam, while Sasikala Natarajan continues to work towards fulfilling her chief ministerial dreams.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Sasikala launched a scathing attack on Panneerselvam and accused him of trying to create a rift among party members. Addressing party MLAs at the Golden Bay Resort, Sasikala said: "Our only goal is to ensure that Amma's government should be kept alive. We have to ensure that for the third time running our government will come into power. I will work hard, I want you to work hard to," reported ANI.

International Business Times, India, gives you the updates from the state's politics: