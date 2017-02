The crisis over succession in Tamil Nadu got more intense with more people throwing their weights behind O Panneerselvam, delivering blow to Sasikala Natarajan's chief ministerial ambitions.

International Business Times, India, gives you the updates from the state's politics:

8.10 am IST: O Panneerselvam gains a crucial advantage over Sasikala on Saturday (Feb 11) by garnering an overwhelming support in his bid to transform the residence of the late J Jayalalithaa as a memorial.