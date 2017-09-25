In a tragic and shocking incident, six members of a family in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, committed suicide on Sunday, September 24, while two are said to be in a critical condition. Three of the deceased are said to be women.

While the exact reason behind the serious step isn't known yet, neighbours of the family have said that they were dealing with a severe financial crisis. The police have reportedly found a suicide note, but have not made its content public. However, they too have hinted that debt could be the reason behind the suicide.

"In the suicide note, the family has also asked authorities to dispose their property and settle their dues. There's no information on who they owe money. We are investigating," NDTV quoted Madurai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal as saying.

Kurunji Kumaran and his brother Velumurugan's families lived together and ran several businesses. The family ran an elementary school in Anna Nagar and also were a part of some real estate deals.

The suicide came to light when a relative, who is also a neighbour, of the family didn't see them all Sunday and went to check on them in the evening. When no one answered the door, he called a few other neighbours and broke into the house. That is when it was discovered that the family had committed suicide.

The brothers, their mother Jagajothi, Kurunji's daughter Tharani and Velumurugan's daughter Jayasakhti had already died, whereas Velumurugan's wife Devi died at the hospital. Kurunji's wife Thangaselvi and daughter Jayamonika are in a critical condition, according to Hindustan Times.

Ravichandran, the neighbour, is said to have called the ambulance, but the vehicle took a long time to arrive. Hence, Devi was rushed to the hospital in an auto and Jayamonika was taken in a two-wheeler. "We stopped a private mini-bus to take Thangaselvi to the hospital," Ravichandran added.

In tune with this, the ambulance service has been asked to explain the cause of the delay.