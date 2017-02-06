Jyothika opting out of Vijay's forthcoming movie with Atlee, a massive set erected for Ajith's Vivegam, Vikram's role in his next movie and the title of Sivakarthikeyan's next film are some of the important news that are creating buzz in Kollywood on Monday, February 6.

Jyothika walks out of Vijay 61

Jyothika, who was signed to play an important role in Vijay's 61st movie, is reportedly out of the movie for some reasons. So far, it has remained a speculation as the makers have neither confirmed her bringing on board nor have they opened up on her walking out. Nonetheless, rumours are rife that Atlee is in the hunt for her replacement.

A massive set for Vivegam

The shooting of Vivegam aka Thala 57 is underway at a massive set erected in MGR Film City by art director Milan. From the last one week, Vivek Oberoi's portion has been filmed here and it is said to be his kingdom in the film. The team will wrap up this portion soon and is expected to travel to Bulgaria once again for a month-long shooting schedule.

Playing turning a gangster?

Vikram will be reportedly seen in negative shade in his next film with Vijay Chandar. It is said to be a gangster film. The actor is currently busy with Gautham Menon's film Dhuruva Natchathiram and will start his new venture on February 9.

Arjun likely to play the baddie in Vishal film

Vishal worked as Arjun's associate in his directorial film Vedham way back in 2001. Now, the duo is reportedly coming together for a project in different roles. The latter (Arjun) is likely to be the villain in the former's forthcoming film Irumbu Thirai, which was earlier offered to Arya.

The title of Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara's film

Sivakarthikeyan is pairing up with Nayanthara for the first time in Mohan Raja's flick. The shooting is happening in Chennai and the working title of the movie is Velaikaran, the name from Rajinikanth's yesteryear film. But the title is expected to undergo a change.

Aari turns father of a baby girl

Actor Aari has been blessed with a baby girl. His wife Nadhiya has given birth to the baby on Sunday, February 5 in London. Both mother and baby are fine.