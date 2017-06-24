A nude video of actress Nivetha Pethuraj's lookalike has been leaked online. And in no time, the clip has gone viral and sent shockwaves among her fans.

The nude clip that emerged online along with a few photos is claimed to be the clip of actress Nivetha Pethuraj. Although there is no solid reason to believe it to be her, the person shares resemblances with the actress.

People on social media, especially on WhatsApp, are sharing the nude video clip. However, it is also believed that someone might be trying to tarnish her image using the clip.

Nivetha Pethuraj was crowned Miss India UAE and started her acting career with Oru Naal Koothu. She has also acted in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam and Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik.

The trend of nude videos or photos of celebrities getting leaked is not restricted to Hollywood anymore. Over the years, there have been several instances where private videos and photos of Bollywood and South celebrities have surfaced online without their approval.

Like Nivetha, many celebrities were recently in the news. Stars like Pooja Kumar (adult video clip), Hansika Motwani (nude bathing video), Radhika Apte (scandalous photos), Sonakshi Sinha (adult video), Sanchita Shetty (nude video) and Lakshmi Menon (morphed video) have been victims of such controversial content in the recent months.