Tamil actor Jai has found himself on the wrong side of the law again. A case has been filed for drunk driving on Thursday, September 21.

According to reports, Jai's speeding car hit a divider in Adyar on Thursday. The cops have found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and was returning from a star hotel after partying with his friends, including Premji Amaren.

Jai was not carrying his driving license, vehicle insurance or RC book, The News Minute reported.

A case was filed under sections 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, The Hindu reported.

It is reported that none were injured in the incident and the car suffered minor damages.

In 2014, Jai was caught by police for drunk driving at a checkpoint in Mylapore. With two incidents on the same lines, police have recommended the transport department to cancel his license.

Incidentally, actor Jai is passionate about car racing and had participated in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship at Irungattukottai Race Track in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

On his professional front, Jai is getting ready for the release of his next movie Balloon in which he has paired up with rumoured girlfriend Anjali. He is also part of Venkat Prabhu's forthcoming film Party.