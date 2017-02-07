Tamannaah Bhatia has been signed to play the female lead in Vikram's forthcoming movie with Vijay Chander. She has replaced Sai Pallavi of Premam fame, who walked out of the movie following the delay in the commencement of the shooting.

"I'm thrilled to be finally joining hands with Vikram. Although I can't talk about my role yet, I can say that was blown away when I heard the story. I will join the sets from March," The Times of India quoted Tamannaah as saying about her role in the film.

Tamannaah will be sharing screen presence with Vikram for the first time. Currently, she has a few movies in her hands that includes Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan starring Simbu. Her much-hyped Baahubali – The Conclusion is in the post-production stage and it will hit the screens in April.

The shooting was supposed to start in January, but the movie got delayed as Vikram started working on Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. The original plan was to complete the shooting in a non-stop 50-day schedule.

It is said to be a gangster project set in North Chennai. The untitled film will hit the floors on Friday, February 10.

Coming to Vijay Chandar, the director's first movie, Vaalu, had failed to work at the box office. The movie was launched in 2012, but it took three years to complete for various reasons. However, the director is now hoping to get a break in the film industry with his latest film with Vikram.