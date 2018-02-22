Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film Queen Once Again, which is the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's 2014 Bollywood movie Queen, is apparently facing troubles.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the project is moving at a snail's pace. Besides the production hassles, the change in director due to the alleged differences with the actor has further affected the shooting schedule.

The report also said that Tamannaah, who is reprising the role of Kangana in the film, has apparently been throwing tantrums on the sets.

Queen Once Again will see a few changes from the original film. While the storyline and character remain the same, the screenplay and dialogues may change considering the circumstance and contextual scenes in the film.

The Bollywood film was helmed by Vikas Behl and had broken several box office records as well as swept a lot of awards. It was also honored with the National Award for Best Hindi Film and Best Actress.

Tamannaah is a popular star down south and has been impressing the audience with her acting skills and talent. She has done films in various languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Recently, the Baahubali series actress was in news for the wrong reasons when a man allegedly threw a shoe at her during the inauguration of a jewellery store in New Delhi. The man was detained for the misconduct and during interrogation said that he hurled the shoe at the actress because he was "frustrated by her recent choice of films."

"The footwear missed its target, while it hit an employee of the jewellery store. (The man) was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies," a police official had told PTI.