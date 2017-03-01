- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Taliban claim multiple attacks in Afghan capital Kabul
Afghan Taliban militants said they attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on 1 March, as security officials confirmed attacks in at least two areas of the city. Gunfire and explosions rang out as reports of running street battles in western Kabul as security forces clashed with an unknown number of attackers.
