With a view to encourage its customers to recharge their phones using various online and digital platforms, and to take on Reliance Jio's current unlimited recharge scheme more directly, Idea Cellular has announced a similar cashback offer for customers who recharge with its unlimited plans of Rs 398 and above via the digital channels.

Idea Cellular, the third largest telecom operator in the country, has announced its new 'Magic Cashback' offer which entitles Idea prepaid users to a cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharge of Rs 398 and above. The offer is valid till February 10 and is applicable only on recharges done through online platforms.

The cashback will be provided in the form of eight recharge vouchers of Rs 50 each, and these discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 or more, over a period of one year. Customers will also get five shopping coupons worth Rs 2,700 which can be used at Idea's partner brand stores and websites.

Apart from that, customers who recharge through the My Idea App or Idea website will get additional cashback of Rs 200 which will be added to their Idea app wallet, taking the total benefits to Rs 3,300.

Idea's Rs 398 recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls (including Local, STD and National Roaming) along with 1 GB data per day and 100 SMS daily, for a period of 70 days.

Commenting on the launch of the offer, Sunil Tolani, Digital Head, Idea Cellular, said "Magic as a concept was introduced by Idea a few years ago, for creating customer delight. We are now happy to extend it online as 'Magic Cashback,' offering huge benefits worth Rs 3,300. The offer has been designed with incisive telecom and digital analytics to provide a wholesome and exciting proposition to our digital customers. We are maximizing customer gratification by complementing telecom offers with deals in other relevant categories."

The Rs 398 recharge pack was launched by Idea in December to take on similar packs from Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Idea's Magic Cashback offer can be seen as a counter to Reliance Jio's Surprise Cashback offer where Jio prepaid customers who recharge with Rs 398 or above can avail 100 percent cash back in the form of eight vouchers worth Rs 400 (or Rs 50 each). Jio is also giving an additional cashback of Rs 300 on making the recharge via select e-wallets (Paytm, Mobikwik etc).