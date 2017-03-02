Tennis glam-girl Eugenie Bouchard is easily among the top six most-talked about sportspersons of the calendar year 2017 already. She came all over the news during Super Bowl 51 by accepting a blind date on Twitter and then, going topless for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition.

Talking to Fox News about her experience, Genie, 23, revealed that it was as early as 7 am that she bared it all for the photoshoot and she did feel a bit awkward about it. But...at the end of it, was all a good fun!

"I woke up at 5am, and when I got to the fitting to put on the bikini, the stylist said, 'No, take your top off. The first shot is going to be topless'," says the Canadian.

"At 7am, I didn't have a top on for the first shot. I just kept thinking, 'What did I get myself into?' But, by the end of the day, I didn't care anymore. I was changing in front of people. They've seen it all!" Bouchard said.

"My first reaction was just being shy because it was my first time I did a shoot like this," Bouchard explained. "It was also the first time I did a shoot topless. But I've gotten used to it, so it's all good!"

Meanwhile, talking about the sweetly executed date with lucky Twitter user John Goehrke, Genie revealed that she is looking forward to more such dates with social media users in the future. Probably on an annual basis!

"I thought about it [accepting more such dates in the future] and ... I think I'm open to it," continued Genie. "I really enjoyed [the date with John].

"I don't know, maybe I'll make it a yearly thing. Like every Super Bowl, whoever picks the winner gets to go on a date with me! Look, it's a very good chance."

