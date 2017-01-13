Real Madrid were on their way to the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey with an aggregate win over Sevilla, but the chance to set a new Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions seemed to have slipped away, with the team two goals down with little time left in the second leg.

Less than eight minutes remaining:

That was all that was there for Real Madrid, without their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, to find a way back from 3-1 down against Sevilla. A late flurry, though, ensured Zinedine Zidane's men would break another record in their brilliant unbeaten run.

Danilo's own goal put Real Madrid in early trouble:

Before Marco Asensio's outstanding solo run and effort pulled things back to 1-1 for the European champions. However, Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra scored in the 53rd and 77th minutes for Sevilla to put the home team 3-1 up at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

It looked like the hope of setting the new mark was gone at that point:

Only for Sergio Ramos to give Real Madrid hope with an 83rd minute penalty. Karim Benzema then completed the comeback in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure Real, without Cristiano Ronaldo for this match, would stay unbeaten for a 40th consecutive game and go through to the last eight 6-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak, which was set by the latter in 2015-16.

"It was a tough game, very draining," Zidane said. "They played incredibly well and deserved more from the game in truth. After that first goal we eased off a bit and they were able to put two past us.

"In the end we were able to get a draw. Over the course of the two games we deserved to go through".

"We really had to soldier on against a resilient side who are fast-paced and home support who really pile the pressure on. Sunday will be yet another game where we will have to fight.

"That is always going to be the case against Sevilla, who are tough opposition to face. It is no coincidence that they are second in La Liga, that is all down to their own hard work."

Real Madrid face Sevilla again in the La Liga on Sunday in a clash between the top two teams.