Though the makers had announced that the Malayalam movie Take Off's official trailer will be screened along with Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, actor Kunchacko Boban had revealed the video at around 12 am on January 19. The one-minute-27-second trailer has been uploaded on the YouTube page of Anto Joseph Film Company.

The movie, set in the backdrop of Iraq in 2014, revolves around the real-life struggling story of 19 Indian nurses, who were captured by ISIS in Tikrit. Parvathy and Kunchacko Boban are seen as nurses who leave to Iraq in the hope of a better life. However, they get trapped and struggle to escape from Saddam Hussein's battle-ravaged hometown. Fahadh Faasil plays Indian ambassador Manoj, who tries to save the nurses from Iraq after 23 days in captivity.

The trailer is thrilling, but it reveals the entire storyline of Take Off, leaving the audience with nothing left to know about its storyline. After being seen as a village girl in Ennu Ninte Moideen and as a crazy woman in Charlie, young actress Parvathy plays a never-seen-before character in Take Off, and it can be called as one of the highlights of the movie. While Kunchacko Boban remains silent in most of the scenes, it is Fahadh Faasil's character, who scrores more as the saviour of the nurses. Nevertheless, it is sure to be an engaging and thrilling movie.

The trailer, which gives a complete idea on what the movie is all about, has been garnering a massive response from the audience and celebrities. Mollywood celebs, including Nivin Pauly, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nazriya Nazim, Mohsin Kassim, Anu Sithara, Sharafudheen, VK Prakash, among many others have also appreciated and shared the trailer video on their social media pages.

Take Off, helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, marks the maiden association of Kunchacko, Fahadh and Parvathy together. Scripted by PV Shajikumar and Mahesh, it is produced by Anto Joseph and Shebin Bakker in association with Rajesh Pillai films. The movie also stars Asif Ali in a significant role and is expected to hit the screens in 2017.

Check out how celebrities reacted to the trailer of Take Off:

Aju Varghese

Wow!!!

So happy to see a Malayalam movie trailer with such intense issues handled and visuals.

Definite path-breaker!!!

A shaan rahman musical !!!

Ashiq Usman

Outstanding trailer☺️All the very best chakochan,Fahad,Mahesh,Parvathy and Anto Chetan☺️God bless

Vysakh Director

Mahesh is rocking...

What a Beautiful takings and cuts..

Can't wait...want to see the movie..

Friends....

I'm sure u all will love this movie..

Best wishes for my friend mahesh narayanan,

And team 'take off'...

Ahaana Krishna

Wow

Sreebala K.Menon

Mahesh Narayanan taking off as director

