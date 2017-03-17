After garnering immense response for the first trailer, the makers of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, brought out the second trailer on Friday, March 17.

The one-minute-55-second video, which features Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Anjali Upasana looks promising. The film, based on real life incidents, is narrated against the backdrop of the civil war in Iraq when 19 Indian nurses were captured by the ISIS in Tikrit. The trailer has already raised the expectations of the audience. The movie revolves around the challenges faced by Indian nurses who left for Iraq in search of a better life.

Megastar Mammootty, superstar Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly have shared their well wishes on social media.

Mammootty Sharing the second trailer of Take Off, Upcoming movie produced by Rajesh Pillai Films... Best wishes to entire team

Mohanlal Sharing with you all the trailer of Take Off upcoming movie from Mahesh Narayanan and production house none other than our Late Rajesh Pillai's. His passion for movie still continues through this movie. Please support this movie and watch it in theatres from march 24th

Dulquer Salmaan Here is a film that looks at par with any big international production ! Considering our budget constraints the scale shown in the film is a real feat ! Hats off to the director/editor Mahesh and all the actors who have performed their hearts out in the film. Paaro, Chackomaash, Shanu, Asif you guys look amazing in every clip we see of the film. Anto chettan Shebin ikka and the DoP Sanu Varghese deserve equal credit for supporting and elevating the film in every way ! Have an amazing release and I'm sure it's gonna be big critically and at the B.O ! [sic]," DQ posted on his social media page.

Nivin Pauly All the best dear Mahesh Chettan, Anto chettan, Chackochan, Fahad, Asif, Parvathy & the entire cast and crew :) Take - Off from 24th :)

At the time of reporting, the trailer of Take Off has been viewed over 2.4 lakh times on Facebook in less than 30 minutes of hitting the cyber space. Earlier, the makers had released the first trailer of the Parvathy-starrer on YouTube which had gone viral with more than 1.1 million views. Take Off, produced under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company in association with Rajesh Pillai Films, is scheduled to hit the screens on March 24.

