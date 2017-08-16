The new Honda Jazz has been revealed ahead of its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which is scheduled to kick-start from September 14. The highlight of the new Jazz with exterior and interior updates is its 130hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be available in Europe for the first time.

The exterior changes align the Jazz with the latest Honda family style, incorporating the Solid Wing Face' headlight signature and grille. The front bumper is sharply sculpted, with more aggressive contours around the air vents. At the rear, the grille sections are linked by a glossy black trim strip above a trapezoid lower section. The new Jazz now also gets metallic Skyride Blue shade.

The 130hp petrol engine is offered in the Dynamic grade of the new Jazz. The Dynamic trim of the Jazz features splitter beneath the lower grille, triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished in red accent line, LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black alloy wheels. The interior features of the Jazz include pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob highlighted by orange stitching.

Standard equipment on the Jazz includes cruise control, heated seats, automatic headlights and the City-Brake Active safety system. Higher grades feature a 7-inch Honda Connect infotainment system, rear-view parking camera, keyless entry and start and safety features such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

There is no word on the launch of the new Jazz in India. The Jazz competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 in India.