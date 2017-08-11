It's been a long time since we had witnessed the portrayal of Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. But the wait is over as Netflix reveals the release date for the next instalment of The Crown along with a one-minute and 23-second long trailer.

The Crown, a much-acclaimed Netflix Originals series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty's Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, the series reunites creator-writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen).

Watch the trailer below.

The stellar cast for The Crown season 1 featured Matt Smith, Claire Foy, Victoria Hamilton, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow, Nicholas Rowe, Pip Torrens, Jeremy Northam, Ben Miles, Billy Jenkins.

Alongside them, the second season will see a bunch of new faces. And, among them, Matthew Goode's (Leap Year) portrayal of Lord Snowden (who'll be in a relationship with Princess Margaret) and Michael C. Hall's portrayal of John F. Kennedy are worth mentioning.

The royal drama will debut on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, December 8.

First look images from the upcoming season of The Crown