While funerals in Tajikistan can be anything but quiet affairs, Tajikistan people can no longer cry loudly during funerals. They are also forbidden to run after coffins, pull their hair, hire others to howl or wear black.
Tajikistan bans crying loudly at funerals
- September 27, 2017 11:04 IST
