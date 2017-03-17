Reports state that links are being circulated that the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh will soon be targeted in a terrorist attack, according to ANI.

Daljeet Chowdhary, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) has said that security in and around the Taj Mahal has been enhanced following the terror attack reports.

Link being circulated that says Taj Mahal will be targeted in attack;Security enhanced in & around area: UP ADG(Law&Order) Daljeet Chowdhary pic.twitter.com/fKsSTcKI0t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2017

Agra: Security tightened after terror threat to Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/vC1Axtcshj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2017

Last week, an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist was killed in Lucknow, UP, a few hours after a non-lethal blast struck the Bhopal-Ujjain Express.

Soon after the train blast, police conducted raids in three cities of the state and nabbed the terrorist.

"This terrorist was a member of the ISIS Khorasan module. The room [where he was holed up in] is being checked for explosives," ATS IG Aseem Arun told reporters.

Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and a popular tourist spot where hundreds come to visit the monument daily.

More details on the story are awaited.