Taj Mahal in AgraReuters

Reports state that links are being circulated that the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh will soon be targeted in a terrorist attack, according to ANI.

Daljeet Chowdhary, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) has said that security in and around the Taj Mahal has been enhanced following the terror attack reports.

Last week, an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist was killed in Lucknow, UP, a few hours after a non-lethal blast struck the Bhopal-Ujjain Express.

Soon after the train blast, police conducted raids in three cities of the state and nabbed the terrorist.

"This terrorist was a member of the ISIS Khorasan module. The room [where he was holed up in] is being checked for explosives," ATS IG Aseem Arun told reporters.

Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and a popular tourist spot where hundreds come to visit the monument daily.

More details on the story are awaited.

