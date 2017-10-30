Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turns one on December 20. Being the youngest member of the Kapoor Khandaan, we wonder how big his birthday celebration will be.

Aunt Karisma Kapoor has revealed the plans of Taimur's birthday and it's not anything unusual. Lolo recently attended an event for kids and there she was asked about her nephew's big day plans.

She said: "Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."

Will it be like the usual Kapoor family gathering? We think Taimur's first birthday should be a grand celebration. Isn't it?

Even Shahid Kapoor had a long vacation with Mira Rajput to celebrate their daughter Misha's first birthday.

Meanwhile, Taimur is enjoying his popularity and attention from everyone. He is often seen accompanying mommy Kareena to the sets of Veere Di Wedding. Saif recently confessed that he feels happy when his wife and son are not home.

"During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she (Kareena) took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home (laughs). I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent," Saif told Hindustan Times

"I won't be happy if I have to be around them all the time. In the second schedule, Taimur was alone with me and he was looking a little sad. But now he is happy that Kareena is back. The house also looks balanced because we need her energy."