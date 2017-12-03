Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going to turn a year old on December 20 and all eyes are on how grand the celebration would be for the Pataudi Khandan. Kareena had earlier said that Taimur's birthday will be a sort of family get together and not a big celebration, but if the latest reports are to be believed, the little prince's birthday bash will be a huge royal affair.

According to a report in India.com, Taimur's birthday will be held at their Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Saif and Kareena along with their family members will fly to the palace in mid-December to have a week-long celebration. Saif's mother and Taimur's grandmother Sharmila Tagore along with the Kapoor Khandan will be a part of their grandson's first birthday celebration.

While Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan Raaj are pretty excited to join Taimur on his big day, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi will attend the most-awaited birthday bash as well. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor will also be present at the big bash.

And considering the fact that it is Taimur's first ever birthday celebration, the little prince of Pataudi Khandan is expected to don a baby tux like a star. The guests, who will be joining the celebration, will be served with a royal meal.

Now, that is one hell of a big birthday bash, isn't it?