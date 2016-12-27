Saif Ali Khan, who is on paternity leave until mid-January and is spending time with his newborn Taimur Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, will not have to stay away from his family once he resumes shooting.

According to reports, the actor has planned to take along Kareena and Taimur for the next schedule of Raja Krishna Menon's Chef that will take place in the beautiful locales of Europe. This will be the star couple's first international trip as a family. "Saif has made up his mind to not leave his family behind. He wants to ensure that they are all together at least the first few months," a source told Asian Age.

Chef, which is the remake of Jon Favreau's Hollywood film of the same name, has already been shot in several parts of India including Kerala, Goa and Amritsar. Europe will be the last schedule of the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.

Menon had earlier told Mumbai Mirror: "It will be a wrap by mid-February. In India we've already shot across Kerala and Goa, besides Delhi and Amritsar. I have just completed the recce in the US and Europe. By next week we'll decide where we will go for the final shoot, it will be one of these two destinations. We are yet to shoot the climax and the destination plays an important part, that shoot will kick off by mid-January."

Kareena gave birth to their baby in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on December 20 and the name of the baby created controversy as soon as it was announced. Hundreds expressed their shock over the name, as it reminded people of one of the cruelest rulers Taimur, who invaded India and killed thousands of Hindus in 1399 AD.