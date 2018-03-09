It's time for fans of Taimur Ali Khan to move over from his adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu – daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu.

A new picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin has surfaced online where Taimur is seen staring at another star kid Kiaan, son of Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor.

It's quite refreshing to see Taimur and his cousin Kiaan in the same frame. Looks like, the two handsome boys spent a lot of time together, playing with their toys.

Taimur, who has a massive fan following, is undoubtedly paparazzi's favorite as he often smiles for the cameras.

Last month, the adorable kid was vacationing in Rajasthan with mother Kareena and father Saif. Saif had been shooting for Navdeep Singh's next film co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan in Rajasthan.

Some pictures from the trio's stay in Rajasthan have surfaced, where little Taimur looked confused as Saif and Kareena explore the village and meet the locals. Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri, close to Udaipur, in Rajasthan.

A source had told DNA, "Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (that is two hours away from Udaipur) for the yet-to-be-titled Navdeep Singh film, which also stars R Madhavan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. As he is stationed in Udaipur, Bebo decided to pay him a visit with Taimur in tow. They will zoom off to different places as they love to travel."

Coming to the adorable Taimur, just a few days ago, one of the pictures of the one-year-old featuring him in a ponytail went viral. In another image, the adorable little munchkin and his cousin Inaaya were clicked in the one frame. The image was posted on Instagram by Soha and left the netizens baffled as at the first glance, Taimur and Innaya looked like twins.