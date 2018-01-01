Taimur Ali Khan is winning hearts with his adorable photos and videos since his birth. Lately, his pictures from Christmas 2017 are unmissable and now, 2018 is welcomed with more aww-dorable photos of the little munchkin.

The stylish family celebrated their New Year in Switzerland. Designer Manish Malhotra shared Kareena and Saif's photos on Instagram.

Bebo looked gorgeous in a stunning black gown with a high slit while Saif looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Taimur's photos in red are just perfect welcome to New Year. A few days ago, Taimur's photos with parents enjoying the snow had won millions of hearts.

Take a look at the photos here:

A post shared by B TV (@_b.tv) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

India's most loved child celebrated his first birthday on December 20 at the Pataudi Palace with close family and friends. The pictures posted by Karisma Kapoor and other fan clubs were too adorable to handle. Post that, the kid was seen taking his first steps at Kapoor's Christmas Lunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence.