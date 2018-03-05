Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's one-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is quite popular on the social media. The number of unofficial fan pages that put out his adorable moments on a daily basis is a testament to how much the Internet loves him.

And now his admirers have taken their obsession to a whole new level. Someone created Instagram accounts for Taimur's nanny, who is always spotted carrying Taimur in her arms during his outings.

One of the parody accounts was created with an id "taimur_ki_nanny". It had an interesting and hilarious bio which reads, "Nanny Ali Khan Senior member of the Pataudi family. I live with Saif Seth ji, Kareena Sethani ji, Taimur baba, Kunal Khemu (ghar jamai) & Soha Poha."

The parody account is aimed at taking digs at the members of the Kapoor and Pataudi families whenever they are spotted holding Taimur in their arms.

Another parody account by the name "taimurs_nanny" does a fine job at reading Nanny's mind and describing what she must be up to.

Take a look at some of the posts from the parody accounts.