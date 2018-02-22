Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the popular star kids in the industry and his every move is a news for us. Now, one of his photos is breaking the internet, but when you look at it first, Taimur is unrecognizable.

After Inaaya, now Taimur resembles Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva. Take a look at the picture here. Isn't Taimur looking like Ziva at first glance?

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi ?? (@taimuralikhanx) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:44am PST

In the picture, Taimur is in a new hairstyle. With long hair and a ponytail, he is looking at his father Saif's photo in the most adorable way.

Earlier, Taimur was compared to his cousin and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. The two munchkins look like twins. People also mistook Inaaya's recent picture with Soha in a car to Taimur.

As Taimur is a poser, Soha has kept her daughter a bit away from the media. A few days ago, she talked about the little brother-sister equation to India Today.

Saif's sister revealed that Taimur is at an age where he is very inquisitive about everything, and the actor is afraid that the little one may somehow hurt Inaaya, who is younger than Taimur.

On the other hand, Dhoni's daughter Ziva had melted millions of hearts last year with her viral videos, in which she was singing Malayalam songs.

Ziva had won the hearts of Malayalees all over the world when she sang Malayalam song Ambalapuzhai Unni Kannanodu Ne and it went viral in no time.

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The adorable way she rendered the song with the help of her nanny made her a star on social media since Malayalam is considered one of the toughest Indian languages. Then, another video of the young girl singing Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan had started doing the rounds on social media.