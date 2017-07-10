After Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, it is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur, who is enjoying all the attention from every quarter. The 6-month-old baby is not just stylish like his mom and dad, but also a great poser.

Yes, you heard it right. If you see Taimur Ali Khan's pictures, you will notice how adorable he is in each and every photo. He truly knows how to pose for the camera.

After he melted hearts with his pictures at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash, Taimur was seen enjoying rain on his balcony. The recent photo that is doing the rounds has been clicked at his grandmother's place.

In the picture, the munchkin is seen in a proper nawab look as he wears white pyjama-kurta. He looks extremely charming like his dad in the photo.

The royal parents – Kareena and Saif – are making sure that their baby has all the luxuries. From Gucci baby sneakers to stroller worth Rs 30,000, Taimur has got everything to keep himself trendy.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and Taimur, who is their first child, was born in December 2016. The couple had initially tried hard to keep Taimur away from the paparazzi, but shutterbugs just don't give up on their hunt to click the little Pataudi whose pictures have taken the internet by storm in the past.

Take a look at Taimur's adorable photos here: