Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on Tuesday morning and in the evening, a photo of the actress with the newborn started doing the rounds of the internet, claiming that the baby in the picture is Saif Ali Khan's son.

The photo, which has gone viral on social media, shows Kareena planting a kiss on the baby's head. Several believed that the photo is real and posted it on social media stating that this was the first photo of Kareena and Saif's son Taimur.

However, the "first photo of Kareena with Taimur" is a fake. Kareena's representative told ABP Live that the photo doing the rounds on social media was a hoax.

Last week, before the birth of the baby, a photo of Saif and Kareena holding a baby, went viral, but that also turned out to be a fake.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday at around 7.30 am. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Kareena, first confirmed the news on social media and later Saif issued an official statement.

"We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well-wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif & Kareena," the official statement read.

"We are delighted. We are so happy. The baby is fine and so is Kareena. All of us are absolutely delighted," Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.