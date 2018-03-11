Black Panther released in China over the weekend and the terrific launch has pushed the Ryan Coogler directorial surpassing $1 billion at the global box office. The worldwide collection milestone comes within a month of its release and it is Marvel Cinematic Universe's 33rd movie to have hit the milestone.

The achievement coincidently happened around the time Marvel Studio celebrates 10 years of the Cinematic Universe. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is as excited as fans over the landmark and he took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Sharing one of the box office collection report, Waititi tweeted Ryan Coogler is the king and this achievement only proves that the trends are changing and the film industry is entering a new age.

"I mean COME ON! We are entering a new age, people! Coogs is king. Long live Coogs!" his tweet read. He also quoted a statement shared by Jeff Bock from Exhibitor Relations in the tweet. The latter, while speaking to The New York Times, said that Black Panther challenges the Hollywood myth that said movies with black casts "don't travel."

I mean COME ON! We are entering a new age, people! Coogs is king. Long live Coogs!



“Black Panther” challenges the Hollywood myth that movies with predominately black casts "don't travel." https://t.co/cv7DPVqEbq via @HuffPostEnt — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 10, 2018

The successful run at the box office has led to Marvel announcing that Black Panther will return for a sequel. Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed Black Panther 2 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one," he told the publication.

As for celebs, Waititi isn't the only one who has been excited about the tremendious box office success. Although Waititi reacted to the $1 billion landmark, celebrities have been taking to social media platforms to express their pride in Coogler and the cast.

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t!!!! Everybody go see #BLACKPANTHER!!!!! Let’s show our power at the box office!!!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) February 16, 2018 Black Panther was unbelievable....I was honestly blown away by the acting & the overall story. Job well done to the entire team that was involved. Make sure y'all go check it out this weekend — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 16, 2018 Congratulations my brother! Looking forward to you tearing up the box office and breaking down walls! Love to all the #blackpanther team! https://t.co/HuSNH09WbA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 16, 2018 One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 16, 2018

Black Panther had a strong opening in China wherein the movie earned $20 million on the first day. According to Variety, Black Panther is eyeing at surpassing $500 million mark international collections.

Domestically, the film has earned the third highest fourth weekend collections of all time with more than $40 million collection expected by end of the weekend.

The film beat The Avengers' position to become the third highest. The Avengers stood strong for years at the third spot with $36.7 million. Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens still hold the top two spots with $50.3 million and $42.4 million respectively.

Black Panther currently holds $521 million domestic box office collections.

Despite the tough competition, A Wrinkle in Time managed to put up a remarkable show against Black Panther. The film ruled the Friday box office following its release with $13 million opening day collection. Black Panther is expected to bring in $9 million that Friday.

The Ava DuVernay directorial is expected to earn $37 million through the opening weekend box office collection.