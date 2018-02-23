Duniya Soori had dared to present Shivaraj Kumar sans machete in his 2013 film Kaddipudi. He had taken a big chance as he was going against the belief that people would not accept Shivanna sans machete or guns in an action film. Five years later, he has collaborated with him again in Tagaru, which has Dhananjay, Manvitha Harish and Bhavana in key roles.

The key factor in all Duniya Soori movies is that the heroes are good-hearted although they lack education. However, in Tagaru, the hero -- Shivaraj Kumar as Tagaru Shiva -- is an educated and a daring cop. Indeed, it is the baddie, who hails from the lower strata of society. He is going to present Dhananjay as a ruthless baddie named Dolly in the Kannada movie.

Tagaru Shiva's clash with Dolly and their cat-and-mouse game forms the crux of Tagaru. Duniya Soori has an uncanny way of collecting real-life incidents and bringing his movies closer to reality. Even in this film, people can expect such sequences.

Tagaru has created a lot of buzz from the day the movie was announced. If the reunion of Shivaraj Kumar and Duniya Soori thrilled their fans, Dhananjay's new look sans moustache and long hair has impressed the audience.

The movie, which has the music of Charan Raj, Mahendra Simha's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing, will hit the screens on February 23. Will the movie live up to the expectations of the audience?

Find it in their words here:

NamCinema

#Tagaru first half blends intense crime, grand bgm with hard hitting Shivanna dialogues. @Dhananjayaka screen presence is dominating... #Tagaru swivels with jumbled narration .With a Soori stamp raw narration and mindboggling technicalities, it's an intense crime drama. It may not crave for regular audience. Shivanna at his usual best and career best performance from @Dhananjayaka ,while @vasishtansimha impress again with his bass. A Soori movie yet again brings his authority after Kaddipudi. A worthy watch for cinegoers. #Tagaru #TagaruJatre #TagaruReview

Muhammad Adhil

#Tagaru : A typical cat and mouse plot narrated with unconventionally intriguing screenplay and terrific characters.Shivanna and @Dhananjayaka completely owned it.Go watch..! #Tagaru : Story wise usual but it is the screenplay which takes your complete attention whenever you feels like its going to fall as routine.Sans for few pace drops Suri wins. #Tagaru : Dialogues are at usual best of Suri which is another plus and technically kickass with terrific music and DOP.Suri has given his editor a tough time which compliments his screenplay technique. #Tagaru : Both the leads Shivanna and @Dhananjayaka competes each other and its difficult for the audience to conclude who has taken the biggest pie. #Tagaru : In the end Suri leaves his mark as he ends things witha a punch.Bring on the sequel fastWait for #Tagaru2 starts.

Dr.chavez‏ @Drchavez01

Finished watching tagaru early morning show... This tagaru packs a wallop..its blends violence with unheard of weirdness ,yet it keeps audience hooked on with nonlinear narration... full of oomph..shivana,dhananjay, music director steal the show...tagaru is unputdownable.

Rannagallu

Wow what a film #Tagaru its a roller coaster ride u don't wanna miss. Shivanna is a boss & @Dhananjayaka @vasishtansimha just killed it. Well packaged film. you'll feel a new different experience. Suri you are just brilliant and beyond awesome director.

cineloka

#Tagaru Interval. Blood,Girls, Crime,Rowdism. Typical Suri Stuff.

ಶಿವು ಅಡ್ಡ™

#Tagaru First Half, Full Bottle Kick. #Shivanna @Dhananjayaka @ManvithaHarish @SreekanthKP06

Sky Boxoffice India