Here's good news for fans of Disha Vakani aka Daya ben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actress has been blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, November 30. Disha, who is married to Mumbai-based chartered accountant Mayur Pandya, gave birth to the little princess in a hospital in Powai, Mumbai.

According to a SpotboyE report, the expected date of delivery was December 20 but the little bundle of joy arrived much early.

A few months ago, rumour had it that the actress, who has been the face of the hit comedy series, had quit the show due to her pregnancy. In fact, there were reports that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were looking for a replacement.

However, producer Asit Modi clarified that Disha, who had taken a break from show, will continue to be a part of the hit series.

Though she rose to popularity with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she had earlier played small roles in several hit films like Jodha Akbar, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Love Story 2050.

For almost a decade, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Telefilms, has been ruling the hearts of millions of viewers, and the lead actors, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Disha, have turned out to be one of the most loved on-screen couples. The family entertainer have entered the Limca Book of Records as the longest running comedy fiction show.