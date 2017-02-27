Bhavya Gandhi, who became a household name as Tappu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the comedy show.

Bhavya has been associated with the popular series since its inception eight years ago and has had won millions of hearts with his brilliant performance. The news will, however, disappoint millions of fans of Bhavya and the sitcom. The 19-year-old actor has taken the exit route to explore new opportunities. His mother confirmed the news to the Times of India: "Yes he has quit the show to grab further opportunities."

A Tellychakkar.com report said that Bhavya had signed his first Gujarati film, which features popular actors like Manoj Joshi, Ketaki Dave and Johnny Lever.

When contacted, Bhavya confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com: "Yes, I have quit the show in month of January. The journey of eight years and eight months has been fruitful. I have enjoyed working with my Taarak cast and Asit (Modi) sir (producer). In the same way in which my fans have showered me with love, I would want them to support me for my future endeavours."

Bhavya was one of the highest paid child artistes in the industry and charged around Rs 10,000 per day. He has also won several Indian Telly awards in the Best Child Actor category.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around the adventures of the residents of Gokuldham Society and every episode carries a social message. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine.