Actress Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu have shown their naughty sides on the ninth episode of Rana Daggubati's hit TV chat show No 1 Yaari with Rana this Sunday.

Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu were the special guests on No 1 Yaari with Rana. Both of them shared several interesting things about their bonding. At one point, Rana said that he wants to see Taapsee proposing him. Lakshmi told him that Taapsee had once evinced her interest in it.

Then, Taapsee, in an attempt to propose Rana, told Lakshmi, "I want to propose Rana because he has a big heart and big biceps." Lakshmi interrupts her and says: "Let's stop with heart. I don't want to know what else is big in Rana," following which all the three of them burst into laughter. Rana seemed to be a bit embarrassed with her comment.

Taapsee: How do I do it? Can you teach me?

Lakshmi: First of all, the height of you both doesn't match. Your places don't match. Your relationship won't happen. You are not so proficient in Telugu.

Taapsee: He can speak English

Rana: I speak English

Lakshmi: Why are you interrupting us? No! That kind of communication is not right. She loves you and you accept her proposal. Your mom will come and beat me.

In a recent interview, Taapsee said that she does not want to date a popular actor. When Rana asked about the reason behind it, she said, "In our relationship, only one will be the star and that is me. I don't want to date actors. I can be good friends with them, but they can't be boyfriends."

Rana quips: All the actors should delete her cell number, as it is of no use.

Taapsee: I can talk to them over the phone and we can even catch up.

This funny conversation did not end there. Rana went on to make Taapsee propose Manchu Manoj, who played her hero in her debut Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam. Speaking to Manoj over the phone, she said, "I wanted to tell you something."

Manoj: OK! Are you kidding?

Taapsee: No! I am telling you seriously. I know it's been long. I didn't say this to you before, but I had to say this, while we were shooting together. I really love you! Manoj!

Manoj: What are you doing? Are you OK?

Taapsee: No! Do you think I have lost it or what?

Manoj: Baby! You are suddenly calling and telling me this. [laughs]

Finally, she handed over to Rana, saying: "Manoj doesn't know how to react". Later, Rana and Lakshmi spoke to Manoj and revealed that they were on hte show, No 1 Yaari with Rana, and it was just a prank call.