Taapsee Pannu minces no words when it comes to giving back to online trolls who try to question her dignity and intrude into her personal or professional affairs. Recently, the Judwaa 2 actress had a field day replying to trolls after she found herself under the scanner of the slut shamers on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu, on Saturday (November 18), posted a picture from one of her recent photoshoots where she was seen posing in a white tube dress and a red jacket. She wrote, "Sometimes the best moments stay untouched, unedited...... and unused...... #RawImage #ScreenGrab."

However, it didn't take too long for the pseudo-intellectuals to barge in and body shame the actress for wearing short clothes and started giving a lecture about the Indian culture.

But Taapsee was not one of those who would silently let the trolls brush her with their lewd remarks and get away. Instead, she was fierce and noble in giving befitting replies to the haters which won her applause from her fans on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, "Due to such stuff.. Male's attract to seduce girl.. And harassment". To which Taapsee replied, "Then THOSE "male's" need to do something about their sickness, it's not about 'such stuff' Btw- get well soon."

Another user asked her whether she doesn't have money to buy clothes or likes to do skin show. To which Taapsee replied, "Aap jaise culture ke rakshak nahi mil rahe sir ji. Identify karne ke liye aisa karna padha varna aap jaise heere kahan asaani se milte hai (It's very difficult to find the protectors of culture Sir. I had to do this to identify them otherwise how would I have found a gem like you?"

Another user tried to justify himself saying that skin show would ruin the Indian culture but apologised in the end that it's a personal choice altogether. To which Taapsee was quick to reply saying the answer lies in his tweet.

Taapsee! That was totally savage.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic alongside Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. She will also be seen in Prakash Raj's Hindi directorial debut Tadka opposite Nana Patekar and Ali Fazal and Mulk where she will be seen playing veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law on screen.