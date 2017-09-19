Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu have made a name for themselves with their performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Pink respectively.

However, for a recent Bollywood project, Taapsee's role went to Kriti.

Taapsee and John Abraham were supposed to feature in an upcoming film which is a remake of Spanish thriller - The Invisible Guest but now DNA has confirmed that Kriti has replaced the Judwaa 2 actress in it.

Directed by debutant Lakshya, the makers of the movie were not convinced with Taapsee as the female lead.

A source told DNA: "The film is being jointly produced by John Abraham Entertainment, KriArj Entertainment and Sunir Kheterpal. There was a disagreement between the makers regarding the female lead."

"Sunir, who had the rights to the Spanish thriller, had promised the role to Taapsee much before KriArj came on board. John, who has previously produced Rocky Handsome for Sunir, was in agreement with the choice of the leading lady," the source added.

"But once KriArj came on board, they wanted a change. Debate and discussion followed and it was decided that Kriti is a better choice for the role. John also agreed and then the film was offered to Kriti, who came on board."

This is how Kriti has grabbed the role opposite John Abraham which was to go to Taapsee initially. In fact, she has not only bagged this project but has also signed another KriArj movie thus bagging two back to back movies under KriArj Entertainment.

Meanwhile, she is shooting for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's Farzi.