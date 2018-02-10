Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has truly shaken the industry as many Bollywood films have shifted their dates. PadMan and Aiyaary became the major reasons that a couple of movies that were to release in February have shifted their dates to coming months. But it seems that Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Salim starrer Dil Juunglee is the latest victim as it will lock horns with not one but four other films.

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's movie was set to release on February 16, but Aiyaary got postponed to the aforementioned date. Thus, to avoid the clash with a big film, Dil Juunglee makers shifted the date to March 9.

So a little more wait and we shall be there :) #DilJuunglee on 9th March 2018 now ! https://t.co/A5JEGaiev3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 9, 2018

We wonder whether it was a good decision because now, it will have to lock horns with four upcoming movies: Hate Story 4, Daasdev, Baa Baaa Black Sheep and 3 Storeys.

Hate Story is a successful franchise and the fourth installment has Urvashi Rautela. The film has already created a lot of hype and is expected to do well at the box office.

Daasdev and 3 Storeys are set to have good stories, which has already grabbed viewers' attention. Both the films have Richa Chadha. And Baa Baaa Black Sheep is a Maniesh Paul movie.

In midst of these films, Dil Juunglee is set to clash with them and we wonder what will be the result. Taapsee and Saqib looked amazing in the trailer and it showed that the story is a perfect rom-com.

While Saqib portrays the role of Sumit Uppal a gym trainer and an aspiring poet, Taapsee essays Koroli Nair – an English counselor. Koroli, who suffers from a heartbreak, gets attracted to Sumit at an English class.

Despite her friend suggests Koroli to not get serious with anyone, she ends up falling for Sumit. After few years, Sumit and Koroli cross their paths again. Will they get back together? One has to wait till March 9 to know what happens with the lovebirds.