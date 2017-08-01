Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been entertaining moviegoers with her acting talent, but how well do you know the actress? As the Judwaa 2 actress turns 30 on Tuesday, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Pink actress.

Here are some facts about Taapsee's personal and professional life that you might not know.

She is from a Jat Sikh family

Taapsee might have a successful career in south Indian films, but she hails from a north Indian family. She was born on August 1 in Delhi to a Jat Sikh family.

Taapsee's nickname

Taapsee's nickname is Maggie. She learned Kathak and Bharatnatyam when she was in school and even participated in several inter-college dance competitions.

She is an engineer

Several celebrities have left their studies midway to pursue acting, but Taapsee is among the few actors who completed their graduation. She studied at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, and later did her graduation in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. She even worked as a software engineer and developed an app called FontSwap during her college days.

A wedding planner

Apart from being a talented actress, she also manages a successful wedding planning business called "The Wedding Factory". She helped one of the NGOs in Delhi to conduct a community wedding.

Beauty pageants

In 2008, Taapsee participated in Miss India beauty pageant. Parvathy Omanakuttan won the Miss India 2008 title, while Taapsee took home Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin title. She later participated in Channel V Get Gorgeous pageant.

Taapsee is a squash player

She is a squash player and even played a game with her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan. She plays squash every day for more than 30 minutes and considers squash the second-best sport.

Her relationship

Taapsee's first relationship was when she was in Class IX, but the guy broke up with her and that had hurt her ego. She even thought of taking revenge on the first guy. The Baby actress now wants to get married to someone who is not from the entertainment industry.

"I have never dated a star and will never date one and that I can write and give you on a stamp paper. I am clear that there can be only one star in the relationship and that's me. I personally don't think it can work out between an actor and an actress," she told The Times of India in an interview.